Covid19 tying knots around Tobago wedding business

Asha Mars-Lewis - Photo courtesy Asha Mars-Lewis

A year ago, Asha Mars-Lewis was on top of the world.

"Business was booming in 2019 around this time," said the Tobago-based wedding/events planner.

"We actually had a consistent flow of leads, 85 per cent of which were generated into sales and we were executing weddings like every month."

Twelve months later, she said, her company, Asha Mars Wedding and Events, has been "directly and tremendously" impacted by the coronavirus (covid19) pandemic.

Apart from a significant drop in bookings, she said the Whim-based company has also temporarily lost some of its foreign clientèle because of the border restrictions to combat covid19.

"We are still booking but there definitely has been a decline because the situation is so fluid."

But there have been a few bright spots.

Mars-Lewis said while several couples have postponed their weddings due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, there have not been any cancellations.

In fact, she wants couples to know Asha Mars Weddings and Events is still open for business.

"We had over ten weddings scheduled to take place between April and September this year that were postponed," she said in a Sunday Newsday interview on Thursday.

In light of the postponements, Mars-Lewis said she has also had to cancel appointments with hall managers, photographers, cake-makers and entertainment personnel, all of whom help in making the couple's wedding day memorable.

"We have been trying to reschedule within 2020 because every year has a new set of brides. But, it doesn't seem too possible since we don't have an idea as to when this (covid19) is going to end."

She added: "We still have a few clients that we would have rescheduled for later in the year but it is with the understanding that we may need to reschedule again."

Mars-Lewis said she has been encouraging couples to postpone their weddings instead of cancelling them.

She noted other wedding companies on the island are also experiencing postponements and cancellations due to the effects of the virus.

"It has to do with the uncertainty, loss of employment, a number of factors."

An influencer in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs' 40 Under 40 initiative, Mars-Lewis established the business full-time in 2011.

However, her interest in events planning was cultivated several years before when she attended a baby shower in Brooklyn, New York.

It was the first time she had attended a baby shower but the experience stuck with her.

On her return to Tobago from the US, Mars-Lewis began working with the Tobago House of Assembly but her passion for events planning burned.

She took the bold decision to quit her job and applied for a grant from the Business Development Unit. The grant gave her the capital she needed to start the business.

Asha Mars Weddings and Events caters specifically to couples who want a destination wedding.

With the support of her small staff, Mars-Lewis has produced weddings/events at some of Tobago's more popular and picturesque venues, including Pigeon Point, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort and Merci Buccoo.

But it was not always smooth sailing.

Mars-Lewis said she started off with zero events in the first year, two in the second, seven in the third, 14 in the fourth. The business has since had more than 40 clients from the fifth year to date.

The mother of two said the business is not limited simply to planning and execution but creating a stress free and memorable wedding experience for couples.

This, she said, is achieved through planning and coordinating airport transfers, guest accommodation, pre and post wedding activities, booking of wedding venues, management of wedding vendors and coordination of design and décor.

The business is marketed via its website and on social media.

In order to stay relevant, Mars-Lewis said she looks at best practices around the world.

"I try to educate myself about the industry so I am always enrolled in some sort of programme. The client is foremost in my mind and so I go above and beyond to deliver a truly memorable wedding experience."

She said since opening her business, more than a decade ago, her clients have mostly been TT nationals living in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The feedback, Mars-Lewis said, has been encouraging.

She said clients have praised her passion, resourcefulness, commitment and attention to detail.

Now, in the throes of covid19, Mars-Lewis said she has lost a significant number of foreign clients.

"Now that the borders are closed, we are not able to execute those international weddings."

She said because of the restrictions on social gatherings, the company has also been unable to execute Trini-styled weddings.

"So, couples have been a bit hesitant to book at this time."

As a business owner, Mars-Lewis said covid19 has affected her finances to the point where she now has to tap into "a special account" to help sustain the business.

"We have reserves and that is what I am tapping into at the moment."

She is grateful she has not terminated any of her five staff members.

"They have continued working but I have reduced their hours. I also reduced their salaries. I had to."

Mars-Lewis said while coping with the effects of the pandemic has been challenging, both personally and professionally, she is using it to her advantage.

Describing herself as an eternal optimist, she said: "I see the best out of every situation so what I have done and what is keeping me very busy and excited is that I have used this time to work on my business.

"I am actually using this time to work on my website, my work flows, my processes, systems and I would have enrolled my staff in online training so that when this ends we are going to be ready."

Mars-Lewis said she is also using some of her free time to work on stuff she never had the time to pursue because of job demands.

"I have never had a real vacation because I have been planning weddings for over ten years."

Mars-Lewis said she also makes a point of providing emotional support to couples who have postponed their nuptials.

"We give them information of how to communicate with their guests in terms of rescheduling and this seems to be working so far."

She said she has also partnered with other colleagues in the industry to lend support.