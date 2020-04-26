CMO: Covid19 testing to continue after May 15

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram -

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said covid19 testing in TT will continue even after May 15, the date proposed as the potential relaxation of regulations to combat the spread of the virus.

Parasram made this statement at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday.

Earlier in the briefing, the Prime Minister announced the stay-at-home restrictions and other public health regulations will remain in force until May 15.

Dr Rowley hinted that based on the data provided by increased covid19 testing and advice of public health experts, Government could be in a position to determine what measures could be relaxed.

Parasram explained, "If we are to flatten the measures after the 10th (of May) to after the 15th (of May), as people begin to move, we will be able to see the effect of it."

He said once random sampling continues, patterns could be determined.

Parasram reiterated that TT has sporadic covid19 cases "meaning a few local cases in between together with majority imported cases."

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said, "The history that we have had so far is a level of imported cases or travel related cases."

"We have detected, we have contained to a large extent, we have found all people who tested positive and their contacts."

Thoracic medical director at Caura Chest Hospital Dr Michelle Trotman said the Caura and Couva hospitals have been able to support 115 covid19 patients.

She said the various step-down facilities have allowed patients who no longer need hospital care can be taken "out of the acute setting. Trotman said these facilities are working well with other measures such as physical distancing, restriction of movement and wearing masks to curb the spread of covid19.

As at 4 pm on Saturday, a total of 53 patients have been discharged and 10 remain at the Couva hospital in a stable condition. There were 44 patients at step-down facilities in Sangre Grande and the Home of Football, in Couva.