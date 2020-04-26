Christian leaders come together for covid19

TEN CHRISTIAN leaders came together on a Zoom video conferencing platform, on Friday, to address the nation on the issue of covid 19.

The theme of the message was "The voice for the voiceless."

A statement from the Catholic Media Services (Camsel) said the ten leaders unanimously endorsed the message for Christians for the extension of the covid19 regulations.

Those endorsing the mssage were Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon; Bishop Don Hamilton of the Pentecostal Assemblies; Dr Ulston Patmore Smith (Moravian Church Trinidad Conference); Rev Claude Berkley (Anglican Church); Mark David (Open Bible Church); Desmond Austin (Evangelical Churches); Bishop Benjamin Agard (Open Bible Churches); Superintendent Maxine Forrest-Edwards (Methodist Church); Joy Abdul-Mohan (Presbyterian Church); Kes Clyde Nelson (Ethiopian Orthodox Church); Denyse Atwarie, (Church of Scotland) and Fr Martin Sirju, Vicar General of the RC Church.

The release said the ten Christian leaders stood committed to attend to the poor and the most vulnerable in TT.

They promised to work together, share resources, ideas and best practices for the benefit of those in need.

The leaders said the current challenge of the global pandemic cannot be adequately addressed by one voice nor by several individual voices, but by one collective voice.

They also encouraged citizens to be their brothers' and sisters' keepers during this time.