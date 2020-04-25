Worker held for murder plot at WASA not yet charged

Police are continuing enquiries into a suspected murder plot that led to the arrest of an employee of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) on Thursday.

Investigators said the 54-year-old man has not yet been charged, but they were "actively" continuing the investigations and following up on leads.

They also said they knew who the man's intended target was.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to the man's workplace at Prizgar Road, San Juan, workplace at around 9 am, when they found an arrested him.

The man, who is from Santa Cruz, was found with a pistol and ammunition, which the police seized.

He is expected to be interviewed by investigators.