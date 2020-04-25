Work begins on new house for Claxton Bay family

Volunteers at work at the scene of a fire that destroyed a house on Sookoo Trace, Claxton Bay on Sunday. - Lincoln Holder

Help is pouring in for the Nelson family of Claxton Bay, who became homeless on Sunday after fire gutted their five-bedroom two-storey house. Workmen have already begun construction of a new house for the family of 10.

“Everything is happening because of God. We are getting help from everyone like neighbours, the MP, from the Social Welfare office and the (National Commission for) Self Help. We are very grateful,” said the matriarch, Jocelyn Nelson.

Nelson, 64, and nine other people, including four of her grandchildren, aged four, ten, 12 and 16, were left homeless. following the fire. They have been staying at the homes of neighbours at Hibiscus Drive off Sookoo Trace. A team of workmen was busy building a new house on Friday when Newsday visited.

The fire started on Sunday while Nelson was sitting on the steps. Residents alerted her and she walked into the yard, assuming the fire was a minor one. But neighbours told her to run as the fire began to spread rapidly. The entire house was destroyed within minutes.

Sitting in the gallery of a neighbour’s home on Friday, Nelson said the family was very pleased with the response from the public.

The grandmother of eight said: “They are giving us food and clothing. They are helping with everything.”

Her daughter Latoya Nelson, 31, echoed similar sentiments.

Latoya said: “Mr Charles, the Martinez, Kumar and Humphrey families have been here (from) since the fire started to the cleaning up of the debris to the construction. “This is the work of God. I have been praying and praying. We lost everything and people came to the rescue.”

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.