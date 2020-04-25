UNC apologises to Barbados for Young's comment

Police escort a PTSC bus containing some of the 33 returning nationals, to quarantine facilities at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua shortly after landed at the Piarco International Airport on Tuesday. - Roger Jacob

THE Opposition UNC has apologised to Barbados for statements made by National Security Minister Stuart Young about a Caricom country being used "as a jumping point" by TT nationals and non-nationals to breach TT's closed borders.

On behalf of the UNC, Naparima MP Rodney Charles in a statement said, "Barbados, accept our sincerest apologies. Charles said the Opposition thanked the Barbados government for its kindness shown to 33 TT nationals who were stranded there for more than two weeks while trying to get home.

Those people, who were on a cruise in South Africa, returned home last week and are confined at covid19 at the step-down facility at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua while they await clearance from the Ministry of Health.

Charles criticised Young for being insensitive to the plight of TT nationals stranded overseas because of covid19.

Young's statement referring to an unnamed Caricom country assisting non-nationals was made a virtual health news conference on August 22.

Young said the Prime Minister instructed Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses to write the country citing this country's position. He said the country was asked to respect TT's decision to close its borders in light of the covid19 pandemic and not allow its good offices be used by people trying to reach TT.

Young said TT respected that country's decision to keep its borders open.

In a statement on April 24, the Barbados Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry expressed concern that Young implied that Barbados was one such country.