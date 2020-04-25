Three murdered in overnight shootings

Stock photo

THREE men were killed in three separate shooting incidents between Friday evening and Saturday morning, taking the murder toll to 166 for the year.

In the most recent case, 21-year-old Roland Chattergoon, of Snake Valley, Laventille was found dead around 4 am Saturday.

Residents, police said, reported hearing gunshots and later found Chattergoon dead a short distance from his home. Police said he is not known to them to be involved in criminal activities.

About 30 minutes prior to Chattergoon’s murder, a Maloney man was gunned down by men dressed in tactical wear at his girlfriend’s apartment. Police reported that Atiba “Tiba” Mc Kenna, 47, was at Building 18, apartment 12 when around 3.30 am gunmen broke into the apartment and killed him as he slept.

There were at least three other people in the apartment but none of them were harmed, police said.

On Friday evening, accused gun and drug trafficker Dwayne "D Boss" Thomas, 33, of Sandy Way, Fairways, Maraval was shot dead in a drive-by shooting at Snake Valley, Laventille. Thomas who was out on bail after being charged with gun, drug offences and gang related charges was killed around 6 pm.

His killing is said to be gang related.