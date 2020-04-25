SORT distributes hampers to needy

Officers assigned to the Special Operations Response Team as they delivered hampers to needy people on Saturday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

OFFICERS from the police's Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were in the field on Saturday distributing hampers and other items to needy people in various communities affected by the covid19 pandemic.

A post on the police's Facebook page said, the SORT Food Caravan delivered the items in communities in Eastern Division, Central Division, Port-of-Spain Division, and Northern Division.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, has directed that his officers, through the Community Policing Unit, and the I Support our Service (ISOS) initiative, bring relief to persons suffering at this time.

SORT is one of the elite crime-fighting units formed by Griffith to tackle criminals head on.