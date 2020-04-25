Presbyterian school boards: Students may be at different levels by September

IN SPITE of government’s best efforts, some students are still unable to access electronic devices or internet access for on line learning.

Recognising the disadvantage that will place on some children, the Presbyterian Secondary and Primary School Boards of Education have suggested government put a hold on the substantive and concept teaching for when school eventually reopens for primary school students.

Instead, the board has suggested that at this time, primary students should be taught value and moral education, physical education, dance, science, social studies, art and craft and agri-science.

On the other hand, the board said, at their five secondary schools, appropriate material is being provided for the delivery of curricula through the schools’ own development and the ministry’s portal.

In a statement, the boards gave a thumbs up to government’s timely decision to close all schools to slow the spread of the covid19 pandemic as a meaningful way of protecting the children, one of the more vulnerable sections of society.

It applauded the efforts of the ministries of education and social development in attempting to address the educational and social needs of students, saying it has also encouraged its teachers and principals to do the same.

However, as a key stakeholder in education, the board has expressed some concerns about plant and infrastructure, the health and welfare of both students and teachers, including potential abuse.

It is hoping to engage the Ministry of Education through the Association of Denominational Boards (ADB) in meaningful discussion on those and other issues.

“Both our boards have encouraged our teachers, through our administrators, the additional use of various other learning platforms in the delivery of curricula.

“Many of our schools have also engaged other attendant stakeholders, PTA, alumni and corporate entities, to assist with the provision of media devices and such to help the less fortunate.

“However, our research shows a significant portion of the student population are without electronic devices and/or internet access.

“It also shows that some of those with devices and internet are not accessing the materials provided.

“Despite our best efforts therefore, when the school term eventually reopens, students in the same class would be at various stages in their learning.”

In terms of social assistance, the board welcomed provision for parents of children on the school-feeding programme and urged that the welfare cards reach the recipients urgently.

“The lists provided should be used responsibly for distribution without placing our principals in an unfortunate position of prioritizing.”

With regards to the physical school plants which are not in use, the boards are advocating for periodic checks by principals and school supervisors to ensure there are no unforeseen situation, as well as consideration to deep cleaning and sanitising prior to reopening.

The board also expressed concern for students and teachers at home and about potential abuse, (sexual, physical, mental and emotional), depression and other issues which may arise which ultimately affect the wellbeing of our children.

“Nevertheless, we are aware that the family time spent together may be rewarding for relationships.”

“In times when we can be tempted to put our own interests at the forefront of our considerations, our Christian values teach us to seek the interest of others and work together for the safety and security of all.”