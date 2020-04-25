Police shooting suspect released

The man who was arrested in relation to the shooting death of Special Reserve Police officer Julien Emmanuel at his Chaguanas home last Friday has been released.

His attorney Andre Koomalsingh said a file was presented to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who indicated that there was not enough evidence against the suspect.

Koomalsingh said the 36-year-old man was not found to be the aggressor, but rathe, was acting in self-defence when Emmanuel was fatally shot.

Emmanuel, 56, was an assistant superintendent of police last assigned to the Child Protection Unit. Police said he got into an argument with the suspect at his Edinburgh 500 home over chemicals being dumped near his property.

The two struggled and Emmanuel’s gun went off. Emmanuel was shot once in the chest.

He died at the Chaguanas health facility.