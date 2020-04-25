PM beg landlords to have a heart during pandemic
THE Prime Minister appealed to the country's landlords "to have a heart" and show compassion to their tenants who lost their jobs and cannot pay rent in the wake of the restrictions imposed in covid19 pandemic.
At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday, Dr Rowley said everyone is required to make a contribution to the national effort to curb covid19 and the rent deferals or forgiveness could be the landlords contribution.
Rowley, who is a farmer, used the analogy of strong and weak lambs seeking their mother's milk to appeal to landlords to help their tenants who are the most vulnerable. He said now is a time for people to share "the milk of human kindness."
He also noted that before a landlord evicts a tenant for failing to pay rent, there must be legal notice which can also be challenged in court.
Thousands of people have been temporarily laid off after non-essential businesses were ordered closed and many people who live from pay cheque to pay cheque are now finding it difficult to provide food for their families.
