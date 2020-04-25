PM: 14 more days at home

PM Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister said public health authorities will need another 14 days to determine the full effects of the covid19 pandemic in TT.

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, Dr Rowley said now is not the time to ease up on the virus because it's threat is "alive and well." While there are people calling for the economy to be opened up, Rowley said this must be done carefully.

Rowley said the additional testing will be done outside of the parallel health system set up to deal with covid19 in the next 10 days. He said the borders will remain closed until May 15.

He added that just because TT has avoided a situation where coffins are heading to mortutaries and cemeteries at a regular basis as seen in other countries, this is still an emergency situation which must be managed carefully.