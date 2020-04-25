No rules to send people home

Douglas Mendes -

THE LAW Association is warning of abuse of power by the police in the enforcement of alleged stay-at-home orders under the public health coronavirus regulations.

The association has also suggested that the police should be briefed, as a matter of priority on what the regulations actually provide and the limits of their power.

The association’s president Douglas Mendes, SC, made the suggestion to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, National Security Minister Stuart Young, and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on April 19 and 20.

“We do not intend to discourage the police from enforcing the regulations which we appreciate are necessary to stop the spread of a highly contagious disease, neither do we intend to encourage people to leave home except where absolutely necessary,” Mendes said. However, he added, ‘We do consider it our duty to draw to attention instances (when) due to exuberance or a misunderstanding of the law or otherwise, police officers assume to exercise powers which they do not have.”

Mendes referred to people, including attorneys, who have been questioned by police and sent back home. In one instance, an attorney was told it was a breach of the regulations to be out after 8 pm.Mendes said the association was concerned about the way the regulations were being interpreted and applied.

He said there was no law that prohibited anyone from being on the road after 8 pm; none saying you can only go to the grocery if absolutely necessary; and none which empowers the police to send someone home who is not on the way to work at an essential service.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, but these are all instances of abuse of power,” he said, adding members of the public were being detained or being sent home against their will in compliance with unlawful directions.

“Very few people are likely to challenge any such instances of false imprisonment in court but that is no reason to ignore what is happening on the ground,’ he said.

There has been one legal challenge by social activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj to the constitutionality of the police’s actions.

Mendes pointed out that the regulations seek to prohibit certain specified activities, beyond which people are “free to come and go as they like” and “go about their normal daily activities.”

He said the regulations did not stop anyone from leaving home to exercise, visit elderly parents or even drive about, so as long as they are not assembling in groups of more than five “police enforcing a law which does not exist.”

Mendes warned that the goal of persuading people to stay inside could be undermined by sufficient instances of police abuse of power, and resentment can lead to protest and defiance, resulting in a spiraling cycle of encounters with police who are under the stress of enforcing the law in these trying circumstances.

On Wednesday, at the Health Ministry’s virtual media conference on covid19, Young said the stay-at-home orders were lawful and necessary for public health and safety.

He said the police had powers of persuasion and their roadblocks did not rely on stay-at-home orders. Young said police roadblocks help curb criminals and verify drivers’ documents, “at any hour, at any time, based on intelligence or evidence.”

“The police are also entitled in law to ask us what we are doing out when going about our business. Police officers conducting roadblocks do so within the ambit of the law.”