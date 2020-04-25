Kamla: Let Ramadan message inspire in these hard times

Opposition Leader Kamla-Persad Bissessar. -

THE message, goodwill and sacrifice of Ramadan can inspire TT as a nation to persevere through the hardship of the covid19 pandemic, said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her message to mark the start of the holy month for Muslims.

She wished TT’s Muslim community Ramadan Mubarak, while lamenting the pandemic may hinder traditional celebrations such as the communal breaking of the fast (iftar).

“In past years, I have enjoyed meeting members of the community and sharing in these special gatherings. Although we cannot be together at this time, my heart and my prayers are with you.“

This holy month comes at a time when our world is in need of prayer, the vulnerable are in need of help and we all are in need of Allah’s grace.”

Persad-Bissessar said as a nation, TT can find inspiration in the acts of faith, sacrifices, kindness and generosity of “our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

“During this time of reflection, through prayer, compassion and love, all citizens of our nation will gain the strength needed to persevere through the present hardship before us and emerge more united and stronger than before.”

She recalled the Prophet Mohammed saying every good deed will be multiplied in value up to 700 times, even as Allah rewards those who fast.

“Thus, fasting during this sacred period is indeed a blessing for our Muslim friends as it allows them to become more conscious of Allah. For many Muslims, fasting is a spiritual act that allows them to understand the conditions of the poor and thus develop more empathy.

“Today, as many families are faced with difficulties, some unable to put food on the table, let us do what we can to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.”

In view of the covid19 crisis, Persad-Bissessar urged all to look to the example of Muslims and join them in praying and supporting those who are suffering.

“My heart is filled with joy as I know that even though many of them, like other members of the community have been selflessly giving to those in need, these acts of charity will also increase during this blessed month, especially at a time when the economic hardship within our country is increasing on a daily basis.

“I take this opportunity to offer sincerest best wishes to each and every Muslim throughout TT who is about to embark upon this spiritual journey over the next 30 days. I wish you a happy and peaceful Ramadan.”