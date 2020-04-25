Journalists urged: Stay healthy

Dr Hazel Othello -

Like healthcare workers, journalists are being urged to take care of themselves during the covid19 period as the service they provide is also an essential one.

Director of mental health Dr Hazel Othello said journalists do not only deal with people who are directly affected by covid19, but also with deaths, crime, natural disasters and people going through difficult situations all the time. In addition, they have their personal issues to deal with, including their lives at home.

She said the best way for journalists to cope with the situations they face is not to take on board everyone’s emotional experience, as this could destroy them.

“You have to keep healthy for the long haul to continue serving the public of TT by doing what you do, because it’s an important service, and you have to take care of yourselves. You listen, you empathise, you provide support where you can.

“But you redirect those people to services that may be needed if they need help in terms of coping mentally.”

Othello said it is also important for journalists to de-stress at the end of the workday, whether by engaging in hobbies, paying attention to spirituality, relaxing with family and friends, or anything else that kept them mentally healthy. She also urged them to maintain healthy lifestyles, diet, and exercise.

She said journalists should talk to their colleagues, especially those going through similar experiences, and senior colleagues who may be able to give them coping strategies. She also urged them to reach out to mental health professionals for help if needed.