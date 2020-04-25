Have eggs instead

- Wendy Rahamut

EGGS are the saviour in my kitchen, they provide energy at breakfast, and make light and delicious lunches or dinners when time is of the essence. Not only are they versatile and sustaining, they are powerhouses of nutrition.

Eggs contain Vitamins A, B, B12, B6, B2, D, E, and K they also provide us with 22 per cent RDA of selenium, and also contain, folate, phosphorous, calcium and zinc.

One egg contains only 77 calories, 6 grams protein and 5 grams healthy fats. They also contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin– necessary for healthy eyes.

They are pretty much natures perfect food, and in today’s challenging times, they are economical, easy to prepare, go with almost any food and taste awesome.

So, go ahead and have eggs instead!

Potato and rosemary frittata

2 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

6 eggs, beaten with salt and pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbs chopped rosemary

Heat oil in a non-stick frying pan,

Add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant, add potatoes and stir.

Add a small amount of water, lower heat and cover.

Cook for about 6 minutes until potatoes are cooked.

Remove from pan.

Add a little more oil, heat pan and then pour in eggs.

Disturb with a wooden spoon or fork just until mixture sets.

Preheat oven grill or broiler.

Spread potato mixture over the top.

Sprinkle on rosemary and Parmesan.

Place under broiler, watch carefully and remove when puffed and golden, about 5 minutes.

Serve hot.

Serves 4

Egg and shrimp fried rice

Sauce:

2 tbs soy sauce

1 tsp oyster sauce

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sesame oil

Rice

1½ cups parboiled rice

3 tbs vegetable oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

6 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs minced ginger

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

2 tbs chopped celery

Steam rice according to package directions, fluff and cool.

Combine the sauce ingredients and set aside.

Heat a wok, add 1 tablespoon oil and heat until hot.

Add the eggs and fry over high heat until set, flip and break up with spoon, remove egg from pot. Add shrimp to pot and cook until pink, remove.

Clean wok and add the balance of oil to the wok, heat, add ginger and garlic, stir fry until fragrant,

Add onion, carrots, pepper and celery, continue to cook until vegetables are tender.

Return egg and shrimp to pot, add rice and stir fry until heated thoroughly.

Add sauce and toss to ensure the rice is evenly coated.

Serve at once.

Serves 6 to 8.

Huevos rancheros

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 small onion chopped

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 small bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 14 oz tin diced tomatoes

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbs chopped chadon beni

4 eggs

Heat oil in sauté or saucepan.

Add onion, garlic and pepper, sauté until fragrant.

Add tomatoes and chili powder and cook until mixture is thick.

Add chadon beni.

Divide mixture into 4 parts.

Heat a small frying pan, add about 1 tbs oil and heat.

Now add ½ tomato mixture, make a space in the centre of the tomatoes, and break one egg into the centre.

Let cook until set, cover pan and leave for a minute or so.

Remove and repeat for other eggs.

Serves 2-4

Peppery patchoi custard pie

2 tbs olive oil

1 small bunch patchoi, green leaves washed and sliced into one half-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

½ hot pepper seeded and chopped

½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

4 eggs

¼ tsp nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup milk

1 cup grated cheese

Preheat oven to 350F

Heat sauté pan, add oil, add garlic, onion, and peppers, sauté until fragrant, about 4 minutes.

Add patchoi and cook just until wilted and bright green in colour.

Meanwhile in a large bowl beat eggs, add nutmeg, salt and pepper, milk and cheese.

Blend in patchoi.

Pour mixture into a greased pie plate about 10 inches in diameter.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until firm to the touch.

Serves 6 to 8

