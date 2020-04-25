Garbage control in the time of covid19

THE EDITOR: I write on behalf of property owners in the Bacolet Park community, because we would like to bring our concerns to the attention of all citizens of our beautiful Tobago.

Driving or walking past the Scarborough Health Centre in Bacolet Park we are distressed to see what has turned from a trash containment area into a growing miscellaneous garbage dump spilling over the original designated area. This area is at the approximate north-east end of the health centre.

As well, this garbage area is spilling onto the sidewalk which pedestrians use to access the health centre. Thus, they cannot avoid tracking dangerous germs and refuse into the health centre. We have watched this pile of garbage increase as the weeks have passed.

As far as we are aware, the Tobago garbage collection is excellent in most areas. As we do not know the technicalities of what constitutes garbage and/or who is responsible for trash collection, we cannot be specific as to the scheduled clean-up of this particular garbage area. However, we are not concerned with who does what.

What is more important is that this garbage is ultimately an extreme health risk to all of us, especially the visitors to the health centre, and must be disposed of regularly and correctly.

Tobago is our own very beautiful country. We and the generations to follow are the keepers of it. We must be responsible and conscientious about disposing our trash, be it household refuse or household appliances and furniture etc.

We must not simply throw stuff out of car windows or drop off bigger pieces in places like the health centre. If everyone dumped garbage anywhere convenient to them, what kind of a country would there be to be proud of?

L JACKSON

Bacolet