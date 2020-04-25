Four more samples sent for covid19 testing

Four more samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for covid19 testing.

The Ministry of Health's 10pm update on Saturdays said the total number of samples sent for testing to date was 1,514.

The number of positive tests remained at 115, with eight deaths and 53 people discharged.

At a press conference earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister said more time was needed to determine the extent of covid19 spread locally.

The health ministry will seek to do 700 tests over the next two weeks before any decision is made on easing the restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.