Driver killed in Princes Town crash

A 36-year-old driver was killed instantly after he collided with concrete wall on his way home in Princes Town on Friday night.

Several people had to assist to flip the car which landed on the hood along Manahambre Road around 8 pm.

The driver has been identified as Reeza Ogeer, a businessman of Knolly Street was found dead in the driver' seat by first responders who arrived at the scene shortly after incident.

The latest incident has taken the road fatality figure to 31.