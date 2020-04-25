Claxton Bay man killed

After they spent most of the day together on Thursday liming and playing card games in Claxton Bay, a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death during an altercation with a female relative.

Dead is Leston “Coco Tea” Henry of Hillcrest Drive.

The woman, 28, the mother of four, has been detained by police from the Homicide Bureau Region III.

Henry’s sister Landie Job, speaking at the family’s home, told Newsday that the two were in the habit of quarrelling and making up.

“They were taking shots (of rum) and playing cards the whole day,” she said.

An argument began over allegations of abuse of a toddler shortly after 6 pm.

Recalling the incident, which happened in the yard of his home, Job said, “He did not push the child with force or anything. The child did not even cry.

“She (name of suspect) heard me telling him not to hit the child, but did not wait to hear everything I was telling him.”

Job said the two began arguing and the relative “rushed him.”

“I kept telling her to deal with it in the morning. She went inside, came back out and they started back arguing. They were ‘hugging up’ and rolling in the yard.

“By the time they let go of each other, we saw blood. No one saw her stab him.”

Job said afterwards, Henry “was dirty and blood was spraying.

“I took him by me. His last words were, ‘I want she.’ He died on a mattress in my kitchen.”

Meanwhile the relative walked down a track to the Holy Cross RC church, a short distance away.

“She went and sit down there for a few minutes and then she came back.’

Henry was remanded in prison at 14 on a murder charge. After a trial in 2015, at which he pleaded guilty, he came out in 2018. He and two friends had stabbed and chopped a neighbour in 2005. Henry had tried to free the victim, but his accomplices stopped him. Henry was unemployed, but at times worked as a handyman. He had epilepsy.

Homicide Bureau Region III and Central Division police visited and interviewed several people.