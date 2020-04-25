Chief Secretary to step down next week as promised

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

“I am a man of my word and therefore I propose to keep my word.”

This was the response of THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles as he responded to questions from reporters regarding his scheduled resignation, during the weekly post-Executive Council media briefing on Wednesday at the Anne Mitchell Gift Auditorium of the Scarborough Library.

On February 11, three weeks after losing the leadership of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council to now Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Charles announced he would step down as Chief Secretary at the end of April.

Questioned if the decision was prudent as the country grapples with the impact of covid19 as well as the social and economic blow of the Government restrictions to combat the virus, Charles said, “You see, sometimes the ideal is just that, the ideal. How many of us at this point in covid for example would like the opportunity to hug our friends and loved ones in the manner in which we are accustomed to? That would be the ideal, yes, but that’s just not the way it is happening.

"How many of us would have loved to have our Easter celebrations and to see Jazz come off, yes… but that just didn’t happen.

“Even as I sit here as Chief Secretary, there are many projects that were earmarked for completion and delivery at around this time that we are unable to complete and deliver, the ideal would have been to do that. So that the ideal may be what you think but sometimes the ideal is not attainable. But as I said, I shall keep my word.”

Asked if given the chance to stay longer if he would consider it, Charles kept his options open.

“What I can say to you at this time is that I shall give due consideration to that offer.”