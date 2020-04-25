Business slow in Sando

Newsday reporter Seeta Persad, left, interviews President of the San Fernando Greater Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh about reduced business activity in the southern city on Friday. - Vashti Singh

ESSENTIAL businesses opened their doors in San Fernando on Friday but few people were shopping. Newsday could find no non-essential business open on High Street, usually a busy centre of the bustling southern city when the week nears its end.

Even essential businesses like Linda's Bakery, JTA Supermarket in Carlton Centre and pharmacies near the top of High Street saw little customer traffic while their doors were open.

President of Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFACC) Kiran Singh was in his office in RRP’s Plaza, High Street, San Fernando.

Speaking to Newsday, he said computer shops and electronics should be allowed to open in due course.

“Until April 30 the measures will stay in place as sanctions by the government, but the chamber is advocating for several initiatives from May 1.

Singh recommended a gradual opening of restaurants with curbside take-away service be allowed. He also said the automotive servicing industry should be allowed to service the vehicles on the roads.

"In my view, this is essential for the economy to survive."

Singh considered computer sales and services to be essential along with the sale of security cameras.

"With the increase in unemployment, business owners will have to be wary of just leaving their businesses locked with a security guard posted as physical security may not be enough."

Digital security will deter bandits from entering businesses, he said, and that will help keep the crime level down.

Post covid 19, he said there would be a dramatic fall in the income levels of daily paid employees and casual workers.

“These people will feel the brunt of the burden of this financial challenge that we are facing and the opening of these added services will help many who are now unemployed.”

Singh also called for the opening of stationery shops from May 1, so that students at home could get educational supplies.

He said, like everywhere else, covid 19 has had a negative impact on business activities in San Fernando with 99 per cent of them being closed.

"I think people are adhering to the rules outlined by the National Security Minister and Health Minister because they are scared of contracting this virus.”

He said the result was almost no business activity for members of the small and medium enterprise sector. He businesses in that sector should be given the chance to re-open where possible as they provide substantial employment opportunities to the job-seeking public.