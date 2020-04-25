Another patient sent home after recovering from covid19

Image courtesy CDC

One more person has been released from medical care taking the total number of people discharged to 53.

In its 4 pm update on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said an addition person was discharged from the Home of Football in Couva, which has been outfitted as a step-down facility for recovering covid19 patients.

To date a total of 1,510 samples have been submitted for testing by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), 115 samples tested positive and there have been eight deaths.

The ministry also reported there have been 1,235 unique patient tests and 266 repeated tests.

Overnight, four people were discharged from the Sangre Grande step-down facility and one person was released from the Home of Football.

There are currently 10 patients still at the Couva Hospital who are reported to be recovering well and walking around. The release said there are eight remaining patients at Sangre Grande and 36 at the Home of Football, all of whom are described as low risk and stable.