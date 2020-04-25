52 people discharged, 10 still in hospital

A total of 52 people have recovered from covid19 and have been discharged.

This was the information provided by the Health Ministry in its 10 am update on Saturday. To date a total of 1.501 samples have been submitted for testing by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), 115 samples tested positive and there have been eight deaths.

The ministry also reported there have been 1,235 unique patient tests and 266 repeated tests.

Overnight, four more people were discharged from the Sangre Grande step-down facility and one person was released from the Home of Football in Couva.

There are currently 10 patients still at the Couva Hospital who are reported to be recovering well and walking around. The release said there are eight remaining patients at Sangre Grande and 37 at the Home of Football, all of whom are described as low risk and stable.