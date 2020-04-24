Young Serrette goes the distance

At just nine years old, Mikael Serrette displays some of his awards in long distance running. -

THERE is a budding distance runner from Sangre Grande who might be getting into an early habit of showing up his elders – his parents and teachers included.

Mikael Serrette is nine-year-old, running races for just three years and is already giving runners three times his age a reality check on the road.

In January, Mikael decided he wanted to join his father, Brendon Serrette, at the annual TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) 5K race, in a step up from the community races in Sangre Grande, where he first began to challenge the teens and adults.

At the TTUTA one-lap, Mikael covered the 3.5km savannah in 16 minutes, 58 seconds, to finish a smooth sixth place, overall. While there was a little over a three-minute gap between Mikael and the race winner, 19-year-old national duathlon stand-out, Jean-Marc Granderson (13:47), the young runner’s result saw him finish ahead of many more seasoned runners, and, of course, raised some eyebrows.

He beat Carissa Douglas-Jacob, 37, the first woman to finish and his father, Brendon, who took seventh and eighth, respectively.

Mikael was the second youngest runner in the race, just older than another potential prospect in Andres Alleng, an eight-year-old, who finished 15th among the 75 runners. And since there was no category for his age group, Mikael was entered into the Men 29-&-Under division and placed third in the category and sixth overall. “Proud!” his father beamed when asked his reaction to his son’s result.Mikael’s talent was evident for three previous years but his first-time TTUTA one-lap entry, and his first outside of Sangre Grande, was the catalyst for him to take road running even more fervently.

He had already won two regional events, competing among older runners, when he won the Under-12 divisions at the annual Sweaters Health Fair and Run, as well as the Freedom Run, in Sangre Grande, last year, giving the community their first real glimpse of his ability.

Brendon said, “It was about that point we realised he has potential.”

While he has also competed in short distance races at zonal events, Mikael considers himself primarily an endurance runner.

Mikael started running at around six.

“I used to see my dad running and I wanted to run,” he said. “I wanted to be like him.”

His father and mother run casually but frequently. Brendon is also a teacher and competed in one TTUTA one-lap before. Mikael’s growing interest in distance running eventually saw him join his parents jogging sessions at least twice a week. These runs and now races make for friendly rivalries at home. “He’s gotten very competitive over the years,” his father said.

Despite having been at home for the past several weeks with his family in isolation, Mikael has kept productive, motivated and, by extension, fit. “I’m exercising in my garage. Sometimes we go out and run around,” Mikael said, adding that he is looking forward to things to return to normalcy so he can compete again.

He spends long hours running, playing football and cricket, but can also stay still long enough to enjoy video games. He is not far away from the school environment either, given his father is a teacher and has ensured he receives more than adequate home-schooling. In terms of keeping fit, for now, it’s more a matter of exercise than diet, at least according to him. He said eats like any other child his age.

“I don’t really eat special stuff,” Mikael said, although his father noted that he does eat a lot of fruits and takes vitamin supplements.

The older Serrette said he gets compliments regularly about his son’s glaring potential but was never in a rush to put him into a club, under particular routine, or the guidance of a coach.

“His talent was evident for about three years but he was still a bit young and I wanted him to enjoy his childhood,” his father said. “(But) as soon as this covid19 is over, I want to get him into a club.” Mikael says he is eager for his next race, whenever that is, and is eyeing an even better performance at TTUTA’s one-lap, next year.

He plans to continue running seriously “but for the love of it” into his teens and adulthood.

It’s early years yet and Mikael may choose another path, but his father says he has “great potential (regardless) and will dominate in any field he chooses, with the proper training.”