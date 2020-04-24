Windies tour of England postponed

Johnny Grave

THE WEST Indies three-Test series against England, which was scheduled to take place in June, has been postponed to a date to be determined, according to a media release from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

"The decision to postpone the tour came as a result of the uncertainty for the safe resumption of cricket in the United Kingdom, as well as international air travel," the media release noted. "As a result, it was a logically mutual decision to postpone the tour to a later date until clearance is granted by the UK government. The proposed window for the likely staging of this series is now July until the end of September.

Johnny Grave, Chief Executive Officer of CWI, said, “We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test Series. Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates."

Grave continued, "We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so. Our respective medical teams are beginning to discuss how this series could be played whist guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team. We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team.”