TT-born Kinlaw drafted by 49ers

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Javon Kinlaw talks on a phone in Columbia, South Carolina, during the NFL football draft on Thursday. Kinlaw was selected by the San Francisco 49ers. (AP PHOTO) -

TT-born American football player Javon Kinlaw was drafted 14th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 NFL draft, on Thursday night.

Kinlaw was a star defensive tackle at the University of South Carolina, despite not taking up the game until he was 15.

Kinlaw started his college career at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, before leaving Jones County for South Carolina. He became a starter in his first season and recorded 10.5 sacks over three years as a starter and got on the radar of NFL teams thanks to his unique combination of size, strength and explosiveness.

Kinlaw, who was homeless at times during his childhood in the US, is expected to sign a hefty contract after being drafted high in the draft.