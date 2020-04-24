Red wins coveted Charlie Award in Florida

Red Advertising & Marketing was the toast of Florida when the agency copped a coveted Best of Show Charlie Award at the recently concluded District ADDY awards of the 4th District of the American Advertising Federation.

This was on top of two Gold and five Silver District ADDY awards and 28 ADDY awards at the Caribbean Advertising Federations 2020 local ADDY judging. This capped a huge year creatively where Red won both the most and, within that, the most Gold ADDY awards of any agency in the Caribbean.

The Charlie Award for work supporting Corporate Social Responsibility was awarded to Red for their work on breast cancer on behalf of Sagicor. Jevan Jutagir, Managing Director of Red, dedicated it to his late wife, Donna, who passed away in 2019 after a brave fight against this disease.

The awards gala was originally planned to be held in Orlando but, due to the impact of covid19, the event was held virtually and Red invited their entire team, both in Trinidad and Barbados. Red staff, all of whom are currently working from home, dressed up for the Gala and were able to virtually toast the award in Donna’s memory.

Jutagir, commented at the virtual gala: “We’re very honoured to have won this award. In advertising, we do a lot of commercial work but it is nice to do work that is cause-related and to do work that is close to your heart. We think that this work for breast cancer could save lives and it makes a difference. It is work with meaning and we really appreciate that.

“For me, it has special meaning. Last year I lost my wife to breast cancer and when we last won a Charlie Award in Tampa, she was there with us. So, I’d like to dedicate this award to Donna. I hope with her help that we can save lives with this work, and early testing is saving lives. I know that she is going to be smiling down on us.

"She would also have been happy to see us all having a Gala despite being under Lockdown and that the world has changed! Cheers to Red! Cheers to meaningful work! …and above all, cheers to Donna!”

Jutagir also dedicated the Charlie award to Ingrid Card, VP Goup Marketing, Communication and Customer Experience, at Sagicor for allowing Red to do such meaningful work on its behalf and to Mike Weber, 4th District Governor of the American Advertising Federation, for his continuing support and encouragement.

The ADDY awards is the creative award show of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of which the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) is a member. The awards are three-tiered with local shows and awards which feed into regional shows (the CAF is part of the 4th District region which includes Florida, The Caribbean and Puerto Rico) which in turn feed into a National show.

Caption for attached photograph:

Jevan Jutagir, Managing Director, Red Advertising & Marketing Ltd., toasts their Charlie award in memory of his late wife, Donna.