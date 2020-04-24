Police seize pistol, ammo in Laventille

A Glock pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition were siezed by members of the Port of Spain Task Force during an exercise in Laventille on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force seized a pistol and a quantity of ammunition during an exercise in Laventille on Wednesday. The activity included patrols and searches between 10 am and 2 pm.They found the Glock pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition in an area of St Barbs known as fig patches.

The police party was led by led by ACP Nurse, Snr Supt Daniel Moore, ASP Brandon John and ASP Edmund Cumberbatch with supervision from Insp Randall McGuirk and Sgt Alexander.