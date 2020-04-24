PM: Muslims are beacon of hope to needy

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister hailed TT’s Muslim community as a beacon of hope to help needy citizens at a very difficult time amid the covid19 pandemic, in his message to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Noting the command in the Holy Quran for Muslims to fast, Dr Rowley said the season is an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation, to attain greater closeness to the Creator and to increase unity within the community.

“Muslims and non-Muslims alike normally come together during this period in great fellowship as mosques and homes overflow with love and generosity.” He said the dusk to dawn fast is more than abstaining from food and drink, but is also a strengthening of the connection with the Creator and a developing of piety, God-consciousness (“taqwa”) and self-restraint.

“By developing these qualities and thereby becoming a more pious, righteous and virtuous person this would inevitably lead to us becoming better citizens and therefore redound to the benefit of TT as a whole and our future generations.”

Rowley said this year is a Ramadan with a difference as TT and the world struggle with the covid19 pandemic. “Amongst other things, this situation has shown us the great resilience of the human spirit and that there are still brave, compassionate and generous people amongst us.”

Hailing Muslims as a beacon of hope to the less fortunate at a very trying time, he said a special thank you to all who had assisted in any way.

“One of the everlasting lessons of the fast of Ramadan is to encourage us to remember and therefore reach out to help the less fortunate amongst us.”

At this point in TT’s history, this lesson has never been more pertinent and relevant to bear in mind, Rowley said.

“As we reap the spiritual rewards of fasting during this month, let us be reminded also to take the necessary safety and medical precautions as advised by the medical experts to keep ourselves, our families and our jamaats safe during this time.

“I close by once again wishing the Muslim community a safe, happy and holy Ramadan and I pray that the Almighty accepts all your service and sacrifice during this time.”