Othello: Rehab centres open

Medical Chief of Staff at St Ann's Hospital Dr Hazel Othello - SUREASH CHOLAI

DIRECTOR of the Mental Health at the Ministry of Health Dr Hazel Othello confirmed that the substance-abuse treatment and rehabilitation centre at Caura is up and running.

Othello said doctors are providing inpatient services and have adjusted their policies for outpatients to observe social distancing regulations.

For people who are stable, she said doctors are using “tele-mental health techniques” to ensure they stay stable.

“We are aware of the increased risk for substance-use disorders at this time,” Othello said.

She spoke at Friday's covid19 mdia briefing