Othello: Live stream funeral arrangements

Dr Hazel Othello -

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

Director of Mental health Hazel Othello advised that people who have to deal with funeral arrangements for their loved ones to live stream them.

In this way family members who cannot be present because of the covid19 restrictions can still witness them.

Othello gave this advice at the daily covid19 update at the Ministry of Health’s head office in Port of Spain.

She said while many may experience loss in one way or another – whether through loss of a loved one or a job or part of their income – it is not advisable to blame yourself for the loss.

“Try to be positive, and if you feel overwhelmed, talk to someone close to you that can help you feel comfort,” she said.

She also reminded people to maintain a routine as close to normal as possible, and advised employers to maintain family-friendly workplaces.