Only 10 covid19 patients still in hospital

ONLY ten covid19 patients are still in hospital, as a total of 48 have been discharged, while others have been moved to step-down facilities.

In its 10am update on Friday, the Health Ministry said 11 more low-risk, stable patients were moved from the Couva Hospital to the Home of Football Wellness Centre in Balmain, Couva. There are now 38 patients in total at that facility, with 11 at the Sangre Grande facility.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 115, and the number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, at 1,473.

The death toll remains eight.