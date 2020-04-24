No new infections, no more deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

THE Health Ministry's daily 4 pm covid19 update on Friday revealed no new infections and deaths. A total of 1,480 samples have so far been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing with 115 infections and eight deaths. A total of 48 patients have recovered and were discharged.

There may or may not be an increase in cases next week as the government seeks to ramp up community testing as early as next Monday with covid19 testing overseen by the ministry, no longer limited to the strict criteria imposed by CARPHA. This as government revealed that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines needed to run tests have already been set up and are in the process of being validated.