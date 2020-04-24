No change in covid19 cases, deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

THE Health Ministry's daily 10 pm covid19 update on Friday revealed no new infections or deaths.

A total of 1,501 samples have so far been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), for testing with 115 positive cases and eight deaths.

A total of 48 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

In its earlier 1o am update, the Health Ministry said 11 more low-risk, stable patients had ben moved from the Couva Hospital to the Home of Football Wellness Centre in Balmain, Couva.

There are now 38 patients in total at that facility, and 11 in Sangre Grande.

Next week, government is expected to ramp up community testing, using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines, which have already been set up and are in the process of being validated.