May Allah accept our Ramadan devotions

THE EDITOR: Amidst the pandemic of the coronavirus, Muslims all over the world welcomed the Holy Month of Ramadan yesterday evening when the crescent moon, that is 19 hours, 50 minutes old, would have made its appearance.

If weather conditions were unfavourable, then the crescent, like the coronavirus, would have been unseen but would have existed, and therefore fasting begins today.

Ramadan 2020 will certainly be a memorable one, as Muslims would not be able to congregate in their mosques in communal prayer and partake in the communal breaking of the fast.

For many like myself, it would be the first time in a lifetime that Ramadan would be observed in solitude for 30 days. Fortunately, Allah in His wisdom has trained us for such eventualities.

It is an aspect of the Holy Month of Ramadan that during the last ten days Muslims quarantine themselves into seclusion, in an act of piety call i`tikaaf. Many shut themselves out of worldly affairs and confine themselves to the mosque for 24 hours every day. Since mosques are closed Muslims would be self-quarantined for the entire month and in effect would be observing the institution of i`tikaaf in their homes.

The religion of Islam, through its many institutions, provide us with the training ground to face any difficulty in life. As we observe the fast from the break of dawn to sunset each day, we will certainly be in the company of so many of our citizens who face the pangs of hunger due to lost of jobs and income.

May our prayers and devotion be accepted by Allah, as we invoke His blessings upon our nation and the world at large that His powerful unseen hands would remove this unseen virus. Ramadan Mubarak!

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Iere Village mosque