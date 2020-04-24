Man, woman decapitated, set on fire

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the discovery of the bodies of a man and woman who appeared to have been both decapitated and set on fire. At the time police made the gruesome discovery, on Wednesday, only one of the heads was found. However, officers returned to the scene on Thursday and after searching, found the second head.

Police said that up to press time, no formal identification had been made on both bodies although photos of a man and woman along the bodies in Guapo forest were circulating widely over social media.

Police believe that as animals, presumably vultures, were feeding on the bodies, one of the heads rolled away and this was why when police made the initial discovery, they only found one head. The bodies were found off Brighton Cato Trace, on the outskirts of Point Fortin.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police discovered the bodies on Wednesday after 4 pm. Snr Supt Cooper, Supt Ramphall and ASP Abbot co-ordinated an exercise together with Insp Jaggernath and Sgt Ali for the second search on Thursday which yielded the missing head.

Up to Thursday afternoon, investigators were yet to determine the identity of the victims. The bodies were found lying near each other.

Under the supervision of Insp Jones, the bodies were transported to a funeral home for safekeeping, pending identification, covid19 testing and subsequent autopsies at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

PC Siewdath from the Homicide Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information about the murders can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station. They can also text/WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY or make a report via the TTPS App.