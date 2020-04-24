Griffith on people's right to movement: Police can't police stupidity

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith says "police can't police stupidity" as he responded to people touting their constitutional right to freedom of movement in the face of stay-at-home advisories to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

Griffith, speaking on the TTPS' Facebook page on Friday, said “The very few who insist that it is their right to be irresponsible by going where they please, are admitting that had it been a SOE (state of emergency), they would have no issue of adhering to what is directed and remain indoors.

"This is equivalent to a spoilt, untrained child that needs to be shouted at and ordered not to do the wrong thing, upon which he would comply. But he would want to do the wrong thing if he has his way, if there were no rules to direct him. The police can’t police stupidity."

He said while some people believe they have a constitutional right to do wrong, he as police commissioner, has a constitutional right to also protect some people from themselves and their own misguided actions, whilst doing it within the law.

He said an example of poor leadership is people demanding, guiding, representing, and influencing citizens, via insisting that it is their right to do wrong.

What some see as a "problem," Griffith said, "I see as something that is a powerful tool to save lives. The TTPS is not causing the problem. We want to reduce the problem? Then those who are being irresponsible and immature by not adhering to a basic policy, should simply do what is required and stay at home."

Alluding to public anger over police roadblocks, the top cop said if only those employed in essential services, or are going to acquire goods and services, are out and about, then there would be no "traffic problems."

Earlier in the week, activist Ravi Balgobin fired off a pre-action protocol letter to the Attorney General stating his intent to challenge police officers ordering drivers to turn their cars around and head back home during these roadblocks. This led to lawyers stating that in the absence of an SoE, police have no authority to order any back to their homes and can only use moral suasion to try and get people to obey stay-at-home advisories.

"This is about people being selfish. They are insisting that they have constitutional rights to go where and when they please. To those, I say 'you are correct'. It is your constitutional right to be selfish and irresponsible. It is your constitutional right to travel wherever you want that can lead to your death.

"It is your constitutional right to use your car to go elsewhere when it is not essential that can cause the death of others. It is your constitutional right to be a transporter of the virus by getting it where you go, then give it to your loved ones when you return home." Griffith said he would ensure that the PTTPS does not infringe on those who demand to have constitutional rights to harm themselves or others.

"But I would not give you the green light to go about doing it. If what I do provides a deterrent to save lives, I would so do. It is not my responsibility to make popular decisions. It is my responsibility to make decisions to preserve lives whilst not affecting constitutional rights. What some see as a problem, I see as a solution."