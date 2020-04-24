Cyclist Browne recovers from covid19

Kwesi Browne -

National cyclist Kwesi Browne, this country's fifth case of covid19, has fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The athlete wrote on social media on Friday, “After every storm the sun will shine; for every problem there is a solution. For nothing is impossible with God.”

Browne spoke to Newsday on Friday and agreed to be named in the article.

Browne, who competed in Europe in early March, was tested locally for covid19 on March 12 after experiencing an unsettled stomach and vomiting. A few days later, he was confirmed as having tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Caura Hospital.

On Wednesday night he was moved to the Home of Football Wellness Centre – a step-down facility – and discharged around 9pm on Thursday.