Claxton Bay man killed
An argument on Thursday evening at a house in Claxton Bay ended in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.
Police identified him as Leston “Coco Tea” Henry ,who lived at Hillcrest Drive.
Police said at 6 pm he and a female relative had an argument, during which she took a knife and stabbed him.
Henry was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The woman is assisting Homicide Bureau Region III and Central Division police with the investigations.
Comments
"Claxton Bay man killed"