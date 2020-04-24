Claxton Bay man killed

An argument on Thursday evening at a house in Claxton Bay ended in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.

Police identified him as Leston “Coco Tea” Henry ,who lived at Hillcrest Drive.

Police said at 6 pm he and a female relative had an argument, during which she took a knife and stabbed him.

Henry was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The woman is assisting Homicide Bureau Region III and Central Division police with the investigations.