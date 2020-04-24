BdD Gaming to host esports card game

Kevin Jhinoo of BdD Gaming, left, with BdD supporters Avery Sirju, middle, and Timothy Charran. -

PEOPLE looking for some fun, competitive action during the covid19 pandemic can compete in QuarantINN, a hearthstone card game organised by BdD (Badda Dan Dat) Gaming.

The tournament, which will be played on Saturday, will feature 16 players.

Everyone is now spending a lot of time at home due to the pandemic and esports is soaring in popularity in recent weeks. BdD Gaming is a local gaming group that has been in existence for about ten years.

BdD member Kevin Jhinoo, who has been involved in esports for over ten years, is trying to make the time at home more interesting by getting people more involved in esports.

Jhinoo said the one-on-one hearthstone games will use a bracket (knockout) system with the best players advancing. Hearthstone, released in 2014, is a game based on warcraft characters.

Jhinoo is glad to give people a chance to interact with others in these challenging times. “Most of the time, organising small casual stuff was problematic because of time lines…but now because of covid19 everybody home, so it is a perfect time for people to release some stress.”

The tournament is free to enter and the top ten finishers will earn prizes. The winner will get $20 US in hearthstone digital content and a custom token trophy and second place will walk away with $10 US in hearthstone digital content. The other top ten finishers will receive consolation prizes of digital content.

Non-competitors will be able to stream the matches on Twitch, Youtube

and Discord and during the games BdD will have its own commentary team to bring some more entertainment.Jhinoo said BdD Gaming is attempting to host at least one tournament per month.