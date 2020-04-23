Young responds to activist’s stay-at-home challenge

Stuart Young -

SHANE SUPERVILLE AND SEAN DOUGLAS

STAY-AT-HOME orders are lawful and necessary for public health and safety, National Security Minister Stuart Young told a virtual briefing on Wednesday, responding to activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj pre-action protocol letter to the Solicitor General.

“Three days ago, in my daily briefing with my heads of security, I said let’s see who is the first attention-seeker to jump out of the box.”

He said the police have powers of persuasion and their road blocks did not rely on stay-at-home orders. Otherwise, anyone can take action in court, he added.

Balgobin-Maharaj’s attorney Douglas Bayley had said citizens must not lose rights in a crisis, as he said roadblocks violated the Constitution and Police Service Act.

Young retorted that police roadblocks help curb criminals and verify drivers documents, “at any hour, at any time, based on intelligence or evidence.”

“The police are also entitled in law to ask us what we are doing out when going about our business. Police officers conducting roadblocks do so within the ambit of the law.”

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi alleged UNC-linked attorneys were abusing the process of pre-action protocols which reach the media before the recipient.

Alleging an effort to thwart the Government’s efforts to save lives during the pandemic, he hit the Opposition’s call to re-open liquor marts, sell food under poor conditions and release covid-positive patients. The AG said, “It is lawful for the police to enquire of any person as to their lawful enterprise. They have very wide ranging power. The police have the ability to stop anybody and ask what their purpose is.” Of legal actions against the Government, the AG said, “You have to ask if there is an ulterior motive in this.”

Of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, he said, “She has more ‘flip-flops’ than a beach.”

The Office of Chief State Solicitor in a recent letter to Balgobin-Maharaj’s attorney, Douglas Bayley, said “an exceptional national response” is needed by TT against the pandemic, whose seriousness was attested to by a legal notice by President Paula-Mae Weekes.

The letter said with the pandemic had come a jump in crime, which the police must tackle.

With no restriction on people’s movement outside the covid regulations, the police are limited to moral suasion and the regulations which ban gatherings.

“A cursory public excursion will demonstrate that there is no wide scale police restriction in TT. There is traffic on the streets.”

UNC PRO Anita Haynes urged all TT nationals to stay safe, such as by staying home or taking precautions. “Yes, we are in a pandemic and we understand that, but our systems of the rule of law still obtain. Therefore persons are well within their rights to adopt legal challenges as they see fit. No responsible, democratic government ought to interpret that as an attack on the citizenry, but to see it for what it is, which is people acting within the rule of law and ascertaining their rights and using the judicial system to protect our rights. “

Haynes cautioned the Government to not dub people as “anti-TT” just for asking if their constitutional rights were infringed.

“You are allowed to ask that question and to go within the system to ask the question. I think that’s perfectly reasonable in a democracy.”