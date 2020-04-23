Two held in Barrackpore after chase, 2 on the run

-

A chase in the streets of Barrackpore on Wednesday led to the capture of two men for robbery and gun-related offences.

Up to Thursday, police from both the Southern and South Western Division were searching for two assailants.

At about 4 pm on Wednesday, Barrackpore police at a roadblock in the district tried to stop a silver Lancer in which four men were travelling.

Police said the driver did not stop and police chased the car. It crashed a short distance away, at Field Road, and the men abandoned it .

The chase continued but on foot, and police called for backup.

Police from ERP South, Southern Division and DUI Task Forces as well as the Penal station joined the search.

Among those who responded were Cpl Ramdass from ERP South, PC Hosein of Barrackpore, and PCs Ferguson and Sujeet Ramcharan of the South DUI Task Force.

Police capture the two suspects in nearby bushes.