"Two decapitated bodies found in Guapo"

Police are still searching for the head of one of the decapitated bodies found in a forested area off Brighton Cato Trace in Guapo, on the outskirts of Point Fortin.

The double homicide was discovered on Wednesday.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police only found one of the heads on a clifftop after 4 pm.

Up to Thursday morning they were yet to determine the sexes or identities of the victims. The bodies were lying near each other.

Under the supervision of Insp Jones, the bodies were transported to a funeral home for safekeeping, pending identification, covid19 testing and subsequent autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

PC Sewdath from the Homicide Bureau is investigating.

