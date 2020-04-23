Talk show host discharged... for real this time

Ian Alleyne -

CRIME Watch talk show host Ian Alleyne was discharged on Thursday from the Home of Football (HoF) in Couva.

This time he really was discharged. Just before 7 pm, Alleyne left the step-down facility after he was told he had tested negative twice for covid19.

On April 14, Alleyne’s discharge from the Caura Hospital was short-lived. Shortly after he received his discharge papers, he was told his covid19 test results had been compromised.

His false discharge happened after his lawyers threatened Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram with legal action if Alleyne was not released.

Alleyne had been at the hospital since March 24, after being told he had tested positive for covid19 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

On Wednesday, Alleyne and the eight other patients were decanted from the Caura Hospital and taken to the HoF.

Hours before his discharge, Alleyne went live on Facebook to complain that he had been in quarantine for 31 days. He said that during that time he was allowed to leave his room and go outside to exercise.