Stores get 'makeovers' to dodge covid19 rules

A pastry store in Port of Spain, remained opened for business on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Some businesses have transformed their operations to fit the Public Health Ordinances definition of essential services – to justify remaining open.

Newsday walked through Port of Spain on April 21 and 22 and saw pie stalls or makeshift roadside parlours that sell drinks, snacks, sweets, cigarettes and hemp, describing themselves as bakeries,

One building on Frederick Street had an inconspicuous side entrance that led to a "bakery" which mostly sells coffee and desserts – baked on the premises. In that building, workmen were doing repairs.

Though most businesses on Charlotte Street were closed, it was still one of the busiest streets in Port of Spain as produce stands, grocery stores and variety stores remained open. Though street vending was shut down on March 28, there were two trucks with produce in their trays.

Newsday spoke to a variety store owner who said his store doubles as a hardware store. He said it is sanitised regularly and people are practising social distancing. He could not stay closed, he said..

"My staff needs to live and pay rent. The Ministry of Finance said the banks would help, but they are not doing much. We tired suspending staff, but there is only so much time they can go without an income."

He said the store provides essential items such as facemasks, gloves and sanitisers.

"We are a variety store with a hardware. If you see the pharmacy up the road, there is a sign that says 'No facemasks.' We are filling the void."

Speaking to Newsday on April 22, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said: "As soon as it comes to my attention, I give you the assurance, it will be dealt with – immediately. Similar to when...a certain cloth store...was still opened. Within minutes after it was brought to my attention, it was immediately shut down."

Griffith called on the public to report any businesses in breach of the regulations to the hotline at 555, send photos or videos to 824-GARY (4279) or call the police.

He said the regulations were put in place to allow people to buy basic items required for everyday living, but store owners are trying to cosmetically transform their businesses to justify being open.

"Somebody might have a regular retail store, and then start to sell mops and brooms and bulbs, and then try to say they are a hardware.

"Herein lies the problem we are trying to rectify...People are taking it to the extreme. It is making it very difficult for the police to ensure that we enforce the law whilst not abusing our authority."

On Tuesday, two police officers were questioning workers at a variety store on Charlotte Street on whether it should be open. They were told that the store had permission from someone in the Ministry of National Security to open.

Griffith said neither the Ministry of Health nor National Security would give "certificates of comfort" for any business to be open.

"It is either you are part of the businesses that can remain open as an essential business – or not."

The stores in Port of Spain, Griffith said, were just the tip of the iceberg, as some other businesses are not adhering to the regulations. Casinos and bars have been sneaking people through side doors while the front of the building stays closed. Some bars have a shuttle service to avoid a cluster of cars outside.

He said the "lines are blurred" with what businesses are allowed in the regulations and the police must consult the Ministries of Health and National Security for guidance. Griffith however, did not want to discuss the criteria for what businesses could be considered essential as people would use his words as a guideline to stock essential items.

The police, he said, are familiar with the areas they patrol, and are aware of what businesses are legitimately essential and which are trying to convert into an essential business.

At the April 22 Ministry of Health virtual media conference, National Security Minister Stuart Young said people have been trying to find loopholes to remain open, but those actions are counterproductive to help keep everyone safe from covid19.

He said people have been buying bread, putting it in their stores and calling their business a bakery. Businesses are "suddenly" selling mops, brooms and disinfectant, claiming to be a grocery store.

"These attempts to circumvent the regulations – the measures designed to protect us the population – really just make everyone's life that much more difficult. We will continue to do what is needed to be done."

box:

The new regulations

The new Public Health Ordinance, which went into effect on April 20 said: "Retail services, such as discount stores, markets, supermarkets, fruit stalls or shops, vegetable stalls or shops, bakeries, pharmacies and parlours, for the provision of food, medicine or other necessities of life," are allowed to open, until 6pm.

The opening hours for hardware stores, including electrical and plumbing supply stores, have been reduced to 8am-12pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.