SORT foils alleged murder plot

ARREST: Members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) outside WASA's San Juan office on Thursday where they arrested a WASA employee on suspicion that he was planning to commit murder. A pistol was also seized. - Shane Superville

A 54-year-old Santa Cruz man is in police custody after he was arrested at his workplace in relation to a conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to the man's workplace, the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) office, Prizgar Road, San Juan, just before 10 am on Thursday. They arrested him and seized a pistol.

They took the man to the San Juan police station, where he is expected to be interviewed. Investigators said the man, who is a senior member of a religious organisation, intended to commit the murder as soon as he finished work.