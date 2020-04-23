News
Photos of the Day: April 23
Jeff Mayers
22 Minutes Ago
Our husky Rocky, enjoying the sunset. - Jovan Sankar-Paul
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Fitness enthusiast Mark St Louis observes the current stay-at-home order, exercising while wearing a mask, at his Tunapuna home. - Ayanna Kinsale
What's Up Pussycat? A caiman merrily swimming by in flood waters catches the attention of Cici, our cat. - Nadia Ali
A motorcyclist receives medical assistance after he got into an accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Macoya. - Ayanna Kinsale
Reader submission - Asha Sanmoogan
Police conducted a roadblock at the Aranguez Flyover, Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, aimed at getting non-essential drivers off the road and back home to prevent the further spread of the covid19 virus. - Ayanna Kisnale
This iguana must be happy everyone is at home; he was caught relaxing in a sugar apple tree. - D. Parris
A man who worked for a company contracted by WASA, was arrested at WASA's San Juan office and placed into an unmarked police vehicle on Thursday. Police said he was held with a pistol and plotting to commit murder. - ROGER JACOB
Caiman Central - laying low in the garden grass during floods. - Nadia Ali
