No new cases, 3 more covid19 patients

Three more covid19 patients have been discharged, bringing the total up to 48, the Health Ministry said in its 10 pm update on Thursday.

The number of known cases remains 115, and the number of deaths remains eight.

The number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing was 1,473 – 14 more than noted in the 4pm update.

Two of those discharged were sent home from the Home of Football in Couva and one from the Sangre Grande Centre.