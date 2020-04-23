No ID yet for boy drowned in St Anthony's pool

POLICE are to pay increased attention to recreational places like pools, after an unidentified teenager drowned in the St Anthony's College pool on Morne Coco Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Newsday understands the boy was among four who jumped the fence at about 5.45 pm on Wednesday. While in the pool, the boy began experiencing difficulty in the water, and his three friends ran off.

The boy was left behind and drowned.

Passers-by saw what happened and rushed to help him. Police and emergency service were called but neither the efforts of the passers-by nor the emergency response team were enough to save him.

Police sources acknowledged that teenagers and adults have been known to be in the practice of jumping the fence at theool by teenagers and adults for a number of years, and said more attention would be paid to the pool and other areas.

In an earlier incident, 27 police detained teenagers after they were caught breaching the stay-at-home rules at the seafront in the Sea Lots area.

In a media release on the incident Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said while he understood many youths would be frustrated because of the policy, that frustration should not be released in ways that could cost them their lives,